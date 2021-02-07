Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Shares Up 0.9%

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $37.50. 58,150 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.15.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Main Sector Rotation ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,521 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF were worth $11,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

