Manna (MANNA) Price Tops $0.0033

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. Manna has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $20.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Manna has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One Manna coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001395 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,303.86 or 1.02280484 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003005 BTC.

About Manna

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,958,965 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,009 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com.

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.