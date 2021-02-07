ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MAN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ManpowerGroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.91.

NYSE MAN opened at $90.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.66. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $97.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 89,793 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,579,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

