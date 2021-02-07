Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,309,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 697,574 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Manulife Financial worth $76,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 546,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 119,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35,136 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of MFC opened at $18.90 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

