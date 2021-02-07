Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPFRF. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mapfre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Mapfre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Get Mapfre alerts:

Shares of MPFRF stock remained flat at $$1.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. Mapfre has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.69.

Mapfre Company Profile

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accidents, savings and investment, retirement, burial, travel and lifestyle insurance; and homeowners, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.