Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $60.25 Million Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 795,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,690 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $60,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 472,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,789,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $69.55 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $96.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Several analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.