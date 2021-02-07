Marathon Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Marathon Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,696 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Loews were worth $45,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Loews in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 17.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $47.80 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

A number of equities analysts have commented on L shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

