Marathon Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Marathon Asset Management LLP cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,078 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.13% of TE Connectivity worth $52,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 28,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 8,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $128.06 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $131.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,038 shares of company stock valued at $30,844,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

