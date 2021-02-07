Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 20,068 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Marathon Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,068 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.28% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $39,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

NYSE WAB opened at $80.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.29. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $84.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,125,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $614,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $19,159,885 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Melius began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.