Marathon Asset Management LLP Trims Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 384,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,279 shares during the quarter. Waters comprises 1.3% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Waters were worth $95,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Waters by 110.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Waters by 20.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $283.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.10 and a 200 day moving average of $227.76. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $299.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,002,540.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,752,214. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

