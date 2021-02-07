Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.76.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised Marathon Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. State Street Corp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,622,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 39.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,983,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,473,000 after buying an additional 1,684,580 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 444,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 728,567 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,303,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 506,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

