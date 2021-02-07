MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Raises Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

MarketAxess has raised its dividend by 81.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. MarketAxess has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $8.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Shares of MKTX opened at $571.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.74. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,360.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $25,915,683. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

