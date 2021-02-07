Match Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Match Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.55.

Shares of MTCH opened at $159.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of -242.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.21.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $3,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,467.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

