Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. 140166 raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.55.

Shares of MTCH opened at $159.82 on Friday. Match Group has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.15, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $3,652,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,248.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

