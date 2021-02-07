Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MMX. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Maverix Metals stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $752.85 million, a P/E ratio of 107.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $6.10.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 414.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

