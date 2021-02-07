Maxim Group Raises ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target to $30.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price hoisted by Maxim Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATSAF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of ATSAF opened at $20.36 on Thursday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

