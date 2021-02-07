McCutchen Group LLC Has $10.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

McCutchen Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.9% of McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,740,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $86.96 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day moving average is $87.91.

