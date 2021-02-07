McCutchen Group LLC Has $9.45 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

McCutchen Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.6% of McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 51,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 25,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 20,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA opened at $74.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $75.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day moving average of $70.01.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

