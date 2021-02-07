Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallia, Inc. provides a Software-as-a-Service platform primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and internationally. The company’s platform offers learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience and Product Experience product suites. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance and automotive companies, as well as banks and companies in retail, technology and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

MDLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Medallia news, Director Steven Walske sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $5,778,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 656,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,289,959.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $14,224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,663,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,599,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,900,660 shares of company stock valued at $76,423,028 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medallia by 16.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,567,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallia by 35.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,050,000 after acquiring an additional 993,553 shares during the period. Lateef Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at about $22,713,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,080,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Medallia by 35.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,122,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after acquiring an additional 560,812 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

