MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 106.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,958,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,324 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,241,000 after acquiring an additional 71,290 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 44.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 917,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 280,979 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 7.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 63,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 4.0% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 773,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 29,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

MD stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $460.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

