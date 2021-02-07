MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Trading 17.7% Higher

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) traded up 17.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $3.99. 3,797,316 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 276% from the average session volume of 1,008,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, October 12th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.65.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,743,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,003,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 662,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 388,195 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 503,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

