Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 1,328 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Unisys were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,229,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 80,502 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 29.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,992,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,265,000 after acquiring an additional 451,849 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 12.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,707,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 186,797 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 10.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,337,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unisys alerts:

UIS opened at $24.15 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.