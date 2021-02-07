Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires New Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,649 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,861,000 after acquiring an additional 810,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after purchasing an additional 799,059 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 179.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,486,000 after purchasing an additional 713,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $129.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 875,123 shares of company stock valued at $116,314,326. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

