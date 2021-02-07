Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires Shares of 24,000 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $22.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.19.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

