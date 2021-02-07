Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $829,000 Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 791 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 15,136 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,085 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS stock opened at $131.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.60 and a 200-day moving average of $132.57.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,662,836.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $2,354,701.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,604. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.