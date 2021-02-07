Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,828,000 after purchasing an additional 806,284 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,504,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,771,000 after acquiring an additional 82,571 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,497,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,152,000 after acquiring an additional 37,580 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.08.

NYSE MCO opened at $276.97 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.