Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its position in shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 746,308 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Kamada were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Kamada during the second quarter worth $56,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Kamada by 17.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Kamada during the third quarter worth $4,644,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Kamada by 61.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kamada by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.10. Kamada Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.49 million. Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Kamada Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

