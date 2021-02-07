Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 16,679 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,679 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NET opened at $85.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.38 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $88.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $4,382,005.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $530,204.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,710.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,219,506 shares of company stock valued at $86,462,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

