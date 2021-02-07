Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF)’s share price rose 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 26,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Melco International Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MDEVF)

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

