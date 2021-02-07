Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stake Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,615 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth $176,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.87.

MLCO stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.78 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

