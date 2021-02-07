Melkior Resources Inc. (MKR.V) (CVE:MKR) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Melkior Resources Inc. (MKR.V) (CVE:MKR) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78. Approximately 1,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 29,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.61 million and a P/E ratio of -24.38.

About Melkior Resources Inc. (MKR.V) (CVE:MKR)

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver; and base metals, including zinc and copper. It holds a 100% interest in Carscallen gold project with 320 claim units covering approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario; a 100% interest in Maseres project, which covers a surface area of 90,000 acres located at Urban Barry Gold Camp, Quebec; a 100% interest in White Lake project, which is located at Hemlo, Ontario with a surface area of 90,000 acres; and a 100% interest in Val d'Or project located in Quebec with 120 claims covering approximately 6,333.04 hectares.

