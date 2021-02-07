Meme (MEME) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.16 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Meme has a market cap of $23.15 million and $4.16 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme token can currently be bought for $826.90 or 0.02121082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meme has traded 57.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.64 or 0.00304334 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00032784 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002998 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000880 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Meme Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

