Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Mercantile Bank reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

MBWM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a market cap of $469.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $34.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 24.7% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 476,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 94,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,399,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,038,000 after purchasing an additional 59,158 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the third quarter worth $466,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the third quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.