Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.70-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $320-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $307.42 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO traded up $5.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. 2,688,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,617. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $29.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VIVO. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.92.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III purchased 5,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

