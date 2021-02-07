Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.55 to $5.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.15. The company issued revenue guidance of +11% to +13% or $720.61 million to $733.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.29 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 29.20-29.80 EPS.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $21.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,195.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $1,271.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,186.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,062.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $868.08.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,552.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

