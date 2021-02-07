M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 681,260 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,638,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 681,260 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of JD.com worth $144,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in JD.com by 7.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in JD.com in the third quarter worth approximately $899,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 355.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

JD.com stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $101.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day moving average is $80.55.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

