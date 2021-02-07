M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $239.24 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.5% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $239,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $22,711,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 645,448 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $226,346,000 after acquiring an additional 64,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $324.51 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.15. The firm has a market cap of $307.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.