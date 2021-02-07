M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $88.09 Million Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $88,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

NYSE RACE opened at $202.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.11 and its 200-day moving average is $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.