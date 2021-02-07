M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,161 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $69,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Security Asset Management grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 21,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 723,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,455,000 after purchasing an additional 149,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $232.99 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.