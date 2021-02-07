M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 20,820 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,820 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $49,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,331,000 after purchasing an additional 380,473 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,986.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 242,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,641,000 after purchasing an additional 231,109 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after purchasing an additional 208,357 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Insiders sold 33,977 shares of company stock worth $15,683,053 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $509.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.83. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $585.42. The company has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

