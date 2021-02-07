Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s current price.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.12.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $155.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 132.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 890,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,490,000 after acquiring an additional 507,023 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,087.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 456,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 417,814 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after purchasing an additional 390,555 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $28,148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 236,519 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.