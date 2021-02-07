Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Microchip Technology updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.67-1.79 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.67-1.79 EPS.

MCHP opened at $145.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $155.36.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Vertical Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.12.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.