Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

NYSE MTX opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTX. TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CL King lifted their price target on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 11,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $726,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,168,559.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $728,669.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,099. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

