Mittleman Investment Management LLC Sells 12,602 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Mittleman Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,602 shares during the period. American Equity Investment Life accounts for 8.1% of Mittleman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mittleman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth $19,778,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 72.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 57,228 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 563.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 63,700 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 59,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 37,513 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

AEL opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

