Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.85. 703,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $708.40 million, a PE ratio of -125.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $827,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 278.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $1,143,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 7.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.