MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $364.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $16.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $412.66. 776,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,444. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.59. MongoDB has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $419.94. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of -94.65 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total value of $77,361.05. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,707.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,995 shares of company stock valued at $44,269,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after buying an additional 360,503 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

