Monness Crespi & Hardt Increases Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $100.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $88.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Ashland Global stock opened at $84.97 on Friday. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $89.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Ashland Global news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $176,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $695,626. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 835.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246,774 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

