Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $400.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $335.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.64.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $359.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.57.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total value of $307,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,019,871.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total transaction of $16,448,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 893,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,001,723.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,247 shares of company stock valued at $41,686,188. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,768,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after purchasing an additional 737,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.