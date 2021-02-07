Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Summit Insights

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.64.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $359.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.57. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total transaction of $761,862.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,664,158.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total transaction of $1,503,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 245,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,485,271.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,247 shares of company stock valued at $41,686,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 30.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,393,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

