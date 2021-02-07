Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director Sells $1,235,000.00 in Stock

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MNRO stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 68.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNRO. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Monro by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Monro by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares during the period.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

